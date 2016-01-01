Lose Yourself in Monochrome

Argentum Camera's interface is inspired by the materials, colors and design of the classical film cameras from the 70s and 80s. It is simple, but functional, a balance between the modern sleekness and the classical forms.
The filters which Argentum Camera uses to process the photos are inspired by the classics of black and white photography, such as Ansel Adams, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Irving Penn, Garry Winogrand, Yousuf Karsh and Dorothea Lange.
Speed shooting mode turns the whole screen into one large button. Double Exposure Mode lets you superimpose two different images in a single photo.
When this option is switched on original unprocessed photos will be stored in your Camera Roll along with the black and white images.
Turn image stabilization on to ensure that you get the sharpest possible shot in every situation.
Slide your finger when focusing to control EV compensation with precision or use the bar in the bottom for faster changes.
A narrow line in the bottom indicates how much free space you have left. Free up some space when it becomes red.
In addition to the standard flash option, there is also a torch mode that provides continuous lighting for better control.
Argentum Camera supports Apple Watch. The feeling is mutual. Control the exposure compensation, flash and timer settings, switch between filters and take shots remotely via Apple Watch.