 

Lose Yourself in Monochrome

We love photos in black & white, so we decided to build an app for what we love. Here it is, Argentum Camera, the first camera app for your iPhone that creates black & white images inspired by the classics of black & white photography.

Argentum Camera processes the images in real-time, so you can see an Ansel Adams inspired landscape treatment or Irving Penn inspired portrait tones right on your screen while you're still composing your shot.

Design

Argentum Camera's interface is inspired by the materials, colors and design of the classical film cameras from the 70s and 80s. It is simple, but functional, a balance between the modern sleekness and the classical forms.

It is also the first camera interface that is made with the larger iPhones in mind. In the landscape mode the interface adapts to the shift in the handling and the shutter button moves to the end of the panel placing it right under the photographer's thumb.

Filters

The filters which Argentum Camera uses to process the photos are inspired by the classics of black and white photography, such as Ansel Adams, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Irving Penn, Garry Winogrand, Yousuf Karsh and Dorothea Lange.

Feature Highlight

Two Additional Shooting Modes

Speed shooting mode turns the whole screen into one large button. Double Exposure Mode lets you superimpose two different images in a single photo.

Keep Original Photos

When this option is switched on original unprocessed photos will be stored in your Camera Roll along with the black and white images.

Image Stabilization

Turn image stabilization on to ensure that you get the sharpest possible shot in every situation.

Precise Exposure Control

Slide your finger when focusing to control EV compensation with precision or use the bar in the bottom for faster changes.

Disk Space Indicator

A narrow line in the bottom indicates how much free space you have left. Free up some space when it becomes red.

Torch & Flash

In addition to the standard flash option, there is also a torch mode that provides continuous lighting for better control.

Apple Watch

Argentum Camera supports Apple Watch. The feeling is mutual.

Control the exposure compensation, flash and timer settings, switch between filters and take shots remotely via Apple Watch.

Filters Preview

Download Press Kit

Download